BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is set to announce new details Wednesday in the city’s guaranteed income pilot program.
The mayor announced in his State of the City address earlier this month that applications will open May 2 for the program. The program was originally set to launch last Fall.
Few details are known about Baltimore’s pilot program, but similar programs in other cities have given a small number of households a guaranteed income of $500-$1,000 a month over 18-24 months. Some were randomly selected from low-income households, while others targeted specific populations including Black female-led households and Black mothers, or marginalized residents such as returning citizens and undocumented immigrants.
Mayor Brandon Scott announced the initiative in February 2021, joining a group of mayors across the country to create the program.
The group, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, advocates for cities to implement direct, recurring cash payments to citizens in a bid to create momentum for a federal guaranteed income program.
The city is partnering with the CASH Campaign of Maryland, a nonprofit organization that assists low-income residents, to administer the program. Mayor Scott said in his annual address the nonprofit brings “a wealth of experience in benefits counseling and wrap-around services.”
For more information on the mayor-led guaranteed income movement, visit the organization's website.
Mayor Scott will announce the program Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Watch the announcement live on CBS News Baltimore.