BALTIMORE (AP) — Towson has hired Coppin State’s Laura Harper as its new women’s basketball coach.
Towson announced the move Wednesday. Harper coached Coppin State for two years. The Eagles went 15-13 last season for their first winning season since 2013-14.
Harper replaces Diane Richardson, who led Towson to a school-record 24 wins last season before taking over the program at Temple.
Harper won a national championship as a player at Maryland in 2006. She played two seasons in the WNBA and three more overseas in Italy, Turkey and Russia.
