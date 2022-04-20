WASHINGTON (AP) — US Capitol Police ordered evacuation this evening of Capitol complex, citing ‘aircraft that poses probable threat.’
The agency later said the evacuation was made “out of an abundance of caution” and that there is no threat.
The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening.
There is no threat at the Capitol.
More details to come. pic.twitter.com/7qqxqQyzlD
— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 20, 2022
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)