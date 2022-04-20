Hello everyone!

Today was an eye-opening experience, to say the least. We visited Curio Wellness, a Maryland-based medical cannabis producer. Specifically, we went to the company’s newly expanded cultivation facility.

If you’ll recall, Maryland legalized medical cannabis in 2016. Since then, over 150,000 people with doctors’ recommendations have applied for and received their medical cannabis cards, which give them the ability to buy products containing THC.

I’m not going to get into all the science behind medical cannabis, but I found that Curio’s website does an excellent job summing things up. In short, it explains the reasons for plant-based medicine and how cannabis can help certain patients.

To be honest, it would be very easy to reference a culture dating back to the 60s, but I’m not going to do that. Instead, I will tell you that I know many people who had lingering issues stemming from an accident or condition who have benefited from this medicine.

In fact, recently an acquaintance who was having trouble sleeping without opiates obtained his medical card and now sleeps much more easily thanks to a specific kind of cannabis designed to bring on drowsiness in the user. In other words, goodbye opiates.

On a personal note, I believe in plant-based relief. Years ago, I had bouts with vertigo. Eventually, it meant I could no longer scuba dive. No prescription drug helped with this. Then my doctor told me about a plant-based option, developed from rain forest products, that was getting traction in medical journals. To make a long story short, it was an over-the-counter product and it worked.

If you have a medical issue that you’ve been unable to solve, I recommend you do some research on this subject and talk to your doctor. To learn more about Maryland’s medical cannabis program, check out the state’s website.

– Marty B