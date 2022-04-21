BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two students were stabbed Thursday at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed.
School police were called to the high school in response to a fight that broke out during a lunch period, a spokesperson for the school district told WJZ.READ MORE: Baltimore, Washington D.C. Merge Bids For 2026 World Cup
The spokesperson said two students were stabbed during the fracas and were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.READ MORE: Hogan Signs Maryland Public Safety Bills And Tax Credit For Jobs
The unnamed student suspected in the stabbings was arrested, and the school’s campus has since been secured, the spokesperson said.MORE NEWS: MD Receives $6.9M To Create Affordable Housing For Residents With Disabilities
No other injuries were reported.