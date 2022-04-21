BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore and Washington D.C. are joining forces with the hope of landing games and a fan festival during the 2026 World Cup.

The cities are merging their bids, with M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, serving as the site for matches, and the National Mall hosting a fan festival.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser noted the tournament would take place during the United States Semiquincentennial.

“I am extremely excited to join forces with the District of Columbia to strengthen our bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring another world-class event to Charm City. Mayor Bowser and I want to ensure we give our cities the best opportunity to win this major event which will provide massive economic boosts for both urban centers.”

Washington officials anticipate the city could accommodate more than 1 million attendees for FIFA Fan Fest.

“We know that the Washington-Baltimore bid is a winning bid. We’re a sports city, we’re a soccer city, and people from across the nation and around the world will want to be in and near DC in the summer of 2026 when we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday,” said Bowser. “When you bring all that energy to the greatest tournament in the world, across two fantastic American cities, that is going to be an unforgettable experience.”

All 2026 World Cup matches will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and the sport’s governing body is considering 17 U.S. cities to host games.

In September, representatives from FIFA and U.S. Soccer toured M&T Bank Stadium and other sports amenities in Baltimore. During that tour, officials also toured the nation’s capital, as well as Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia and Miami.

Officials have also toured Kansas City, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Monterrey, San Francisco, Seattle, Edmonton, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Los Angeles and Toronto.

The organization said it expects to make selections in the first or second quarter of this year.