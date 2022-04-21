DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Murder charges have been dropped for one of six people accused in the 2021 murder of a man outside a Dundalk restaurant, officials confirmed to WJZ. Baltimore County officers working this case last week opened fire on a driver who allegedly rammed a police vehicle, police previously confirmed.

The Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger confirmed 41-year-old Brian Rodriguez was released and his charges were dropped “based upon the finding of exculpatory evidence that he was not involved.” Shellenberger said the evidence was discovered after his arrest.

Police said Monday that along with Rodriguez, 39-year-old Edward Glaze, 40-year-old Brandon Vogelsang, 36-year-old Jeffrey Hamrick, 39-year-old Eugene Epkins, and 41-year-old Jessica Cruz were charged with first-degree murder .

Rosario “Tony” Valenti was leaving Papa’s Smokehouse around midnight on Feb. 26, 2021, when he was stabbed in the parking lot, police said. He died a week later.

Five of the suspects, including Rodriguez, were held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Hamrick was granted private home detention, according to electronic court records.

BCPD spokesperson Joy Stewart confirmed that Criminal Apprehension Support Team officers were attempting to arrest two people in connection with Valenti’s death Thursday in Dundalk. Four of the five officers at the scene opened fire on the driver of a car that allegedly rammed a police vehicle at the scene of the arrest.

Two people were detained at the scene, but one was later released. The identity of the person arrested at the scene in Valenti’s death is unknown.

Police said the driver was not a suspect in the case, but the driver is being referred to by police as a suspect. The driver’s condition as of Thursday night is unknown.

No officers on the apprehension team were wearing body cameras, Stewart said.