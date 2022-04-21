EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A man died in a crash involving a tractor trailer Thursday afternoon in Edgewood, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers responded around 2:45 p.m. to MD 24 Southbound at MD 7 for a crash involving a tractor trailer and a Chrysler. The man driving the Chrysler was taken to a hospital, where he died.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Department 'Embraced Reform' But Needs To Overcome Staffing Woes, DOJ Says In Consent Decree Progress Report
Investigators believe the truck crashed into the Chrysler. The man was the lone occupant of the driver, police said.READ MORE: 2 Students Stabbed, 1 Arrested In Fight At Mervo High School, District Says
MORE NEWS: California Developer Vivo Living Acquires Hotel Complex In Baltimore, Plans To Turn Towers Into Apartments