BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday is shaping up to be a mixed bag with a blend of sunshine and clouds.

Generally, it will be a mild, breezy day in Maryland with 8- to 16-mph winds blowing in from the southeast.

But sticking with our warming trend, temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 60s this afternoon.

We do have a chance for an afternoon shower, but that would be mainly north and west of Baltimore.

As we head into the evening hours, things will cool down but not nearly as much as Wednesday night.

Wind will subside tonight, and we’ll dip down to a low near 52 degrees outside.

As for Friday, our week will wrap up on a sunnier and warmer note.

The forecast calls for a mostly sunny day with an afternoon high near 73 degrees outside.