Hi everyone!
Today we took a drive out to Frederick. Specifically we visited the Frederick Fairgrounds, where Friday through Saturday night the black-and-white tents of Paranormal Cirque will host potentially sellout crowds for a Cirque of Horror.
With an international lineup of performers, this show rocks. It has big sound and big staging with an intimate "big top" setting. What a theme! Yet it is not only a show of acrobats and other performers but rather a total experience from the time you park to the very end.
I love things like this. The traveling show is a part of Americana, and for a few years performers live out a dream of getting paid to travel! Pretty cool. Here is the website, but it’s worth mentioning that there is an age restriction for this performance.
Marty B!