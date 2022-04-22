WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A teenager died after she was struck by a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon in Frederick County, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers responded shortly after noon to the Woodsboro Pike at West Frederick Street in Walkersville, where 15-year-old Nikole Cynthia Morfessis was struck. She was flown by helicopter to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe Morfessis was standing on the edge of the northbound lane of Woodsboro Pike, looking north. According to police, she walked out into the roadway into the side of the trailer portion of the truck.
The driver remained at the scene, and speeding and impaired driving were not factors in the crash, police said. An investigation is ongoing.