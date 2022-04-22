BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two students were stabbed Thursday at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed.

City schools representatives Friday described the students’ conditions as “stable.”

School police were called to the high school in response to a fight that broke out during a lunch period, a spokesperson for the school district told WJZ.

The spokesperson said two students were stabbed during the fight and were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. One student was stabbed five times, but both victims have non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The unnamed student suspected in the stabbings was arrested, and the school’s campus has since been secured, the spokesperson said.

The fight was captured on cell phone video and circulated online.

“They had it on Facebook and Instagram, and I said, ‘Oh, my God!’” Robina Oliver, whose grandson attends Mervo, said Friday. “They gotta have something to hurt you with. It’s not like the regular fist fighting anymore.”

No other injuries were reported.

“I saw a knife and I was like oh this is getting serious,” said student, Sky Carter “I was kind of close so I thought I was in danger.”

School officials said a student was found with a loaded handgun around the same time as the stabbing. A staff member secured the firearm and the student was taken into custody, the school system said.

“I am afraid for my child’s safety,” said parent Crystal Carter.

A spokesperson said the discovery of the gun was separate from the fight and stabbings.

Sgt. Clyde Boatwright with City Schools Police told WJZ Friday the school has three officers assigned to campus.

“These three individual cases that happened over the last two days, the suspects were quickly identified and taken into custody without incident,” Boatwright said.

This is the second violent incident this week at the school. School officials confirmed on Wednesday, a student was robbed at gunpoint around lunchtime while getting something from a car.

Officials say the 15-year-old suspect ran and jumped on an MTA bus, but was later caught by police.