BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Volunteers picked up trash in Middle Branch Park on Friday for an Earth Day clean-up with Blue Water Baltimore.

“This is a beautiful park, a great amenity for the community,” said Tony Bridges, Executive Director for Blue Water Baltimore. “What we went to do is make sure that residents that live around here as well as anyone that wants to take part in this great park can actually have a great park.”

About 150 people came out for the event and collected 1,500 pounds of trash including water bottles, pieces of Styrofoam, straws and pieces of metal.

“This is our home at the end of the day, this is our community we bring our kids here, we bring our families here and it’s just important,” said Haley Davis a volunteer who works for Amazon. “These things don’t belong in the water, they belong in the trash.”

Dozens of volunteers from companies like Amazon and BGE came out for the event.

Director of Operations for Amazon’s DCA1 fulfillment Center, Haley Davis, said that she and her colleagues wanted to do their part to help the planet on Earth Day.

“We know at our local fulfillment center in Sparrows Point, we are a stone’s throw from the Chesapeake Bay,” said Davis. “Every decision we make impacts the local environment and we want to show that not only do we live here, we work here, we’re also committed to improving the environment.”

Bridges also told WJZ that cleaning up the park has other benefits besides environmental ones.

“We all need clean Waterways, waterways they help make strong communities, it’s economic development for not just the area but for the entire city,” he said.

Other community cleanups happening this weekend in the Baltimore area include the Back River Restoration Committee’s cleanup of Hyde Park and Back River Neck in Essex and the Canton Community Association Earth Day Cleanup at O’Donnell Square Park. Both are happening on Saturday.

Mayor Brandon Scott’s Spring Cleanup 2022 is also happening later in the month on April 30.