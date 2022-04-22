BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles legend Cal Ripken, Jr., and Gov. Larry Hogan were among those on hand Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s Youth Development Park in Hyattsville.
The brand new park, situated on the property of the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Hyattsville office, marks the first such park in the country built on the premises of a police department, the governor’s office said in a news release.READ MORE: Ex-Baltimore Police Fiscal Chief Speaks Out: 'I Want To Tell My Side Of The Story'
Speaking at the ceremony, Hogan offered his congratulations and gratitude to everyone involved with the project. “Together, we are providing safe, inclusive, positive environments for young people to play, learn, and grow,” he said.READ MORE: Empty Bowls Fundraiser Returns In-Person For First Time Since 2019
The governor noted that this marks the seventh Ripken Foundation project the state has supported. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development contributed $600,000 to the effort and nearly $2.2 million to the foundation’s work.
Additionally, Hogan has set aside $2.5 million in a supplemental budget to support the construction of more parks throughout the state, the governor’s office said.MORE NEWS: Former MVA Employee Pleads Guilty To Selling Fraudulent Driver's Licenses
“Green spaces—fields like this—are absolutely part of developing healthy, thriving communities,” said DHCD Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “This site will provide a safe space for local youth and their families, providing recreation, relaxation, and most importantly, opportunities.”