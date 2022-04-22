BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s shaping up to be a mostly sunny and gorgeous Earth Day (or Fri-yay).

By and large, our Friday will be dry throughout Maryland with plenty of sunshine and a light wind.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s this afternoon, so take advantage if you’re able to do so.

By the evening, clouds make a comeback and we’ll be mostly cloudy overnight.

Temperatures will be a tad warmer than last night, only dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday we’ll likely see more clouds than sun but we will see some breaks of sun.

Highs will only make it into the upper 60s.

A few passing showers are possible but most of us will stay dry.

Sunday’s weather will be serving summer vibes as temperatures soar into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday just about matches that with a high of 80° expected.

Wet weather arrives Monday night, setting the stage for a soggy Tuesday as a cold front takes aim at Maryland.