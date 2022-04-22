BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are celebrating the 2022 baseball season and the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park with throwback ticket prices that reflect the cost of attending a game in 1992.
Anyone who wants to go to an Orioles home game can pay as low as $4 per ticket, the team announced. The team is extending the ticket deal until May 8 – it was originally set to end April 17.
The limited-time offer requires the coupon code "1992." People can buy up to six tickets per game.
The O’s will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards all season long through a myriad of special promotions and events. Giveaways include anniversary magnets, Jackie Robinson 75th Anniversary Pins, Birdland Hawaiian shirts and much more.
The team said it will also bring back the Birdland Summer Music Series, though a full schedule of performers has not been released.