Hi everyone!

Friday is Earth Day 2022 and, as you might have guessed, we’re focused on the Earth.

Here are a couple of stats from the esteemed group Climate Central: since Earth Day began in 1970, the U.S. has warmed by 2.6 degrees Fahrenheit and Baltimore has warmed by 1.9 degrees. Those are some legitimate “bottom line” figures. And the footprint of humankind extends well beyond the thermometer.

In Baltimore, there is no more public proof that we have impacted the environment than the glaring need for Mr. Trash Wheel and his three companions. Over the past eight years (his birthday is Saturday), the Trash Wheels have collected tons of trash coming out of the Jones Falls and the city’s storm drain system.

Today, we met Daniel Chase, a co-inventor of the Trash Wheel, and Adam Lindquist with the Waterfront Partnership of Downtown Baltimore. Adam is the guy who first made the eyes on the wheels and gave them the personality we have all come to know and love.

But not all the trash in the “system” gets to the Trash Wheels. Some plastic bottles, for instance, sink and deteriorate. From there, microscopic pieces of that plastic find their way into marine life, our water and even our bodies. If you don’t believe me, just Google it. You might be shocked at what you find.

The Waterfront Partnership is the real deal. Here’s the group’s website. If you have kids, reach out and find out when the next eco-tour might be. It would be a great way to spend quality time with your family outdoors and educate them about the importance of preserving our natural resources for future generations.

TGIF everyone! It is the truth! Have a great weekend and be safe out there!

– Marty B!