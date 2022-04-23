BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning should give way to some sun mixed in at times During the afternoon.
Highs will be either side of 70-deghrees, but cooler right by the Bay.
READ MORE: Orioles Pitcher John Means Announces He Needs Surgery On His Throwing Arm
Clouds tonight thin some toward morning with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday will see more sun and warmer temps with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 west of Baltimore. There is also a threat for a late day/evening shower and maybe even a thunder storm.READ MORE: Chris Rock Performs In Sold-Out Baltimore Show With Visitors Eager To Hear About Will Smith Slap
Monday remains warm with highs in the 70s.
A strong cold front late Tuesday afternoon will bring a threat for showers and storms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night with highs in the low 70s.MORE NEWS: Suspect Found Dead After Shooting 4, Causing Panic In DC
Behind that front, Wednesday turns out windy and colder with highs only in the upper 50s.