BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)- Orioles star pitcher John Means announces on social media he needs Tommy John surgery on this throwing arm.
Means posted this message to fans Saturday Afternoon:
— John Means (@JMeans25) April 23, 2022
Tommy John Surgery, also known as ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, is used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow.
A UCL reconstruction surgery involves harvesting a tendon from your body, or from a donor, and attaching it to act as a new UCL.
The recovery time from this surgery is typically around a year long and will most likely keep John Means sidelined for the rest of the season.
Means is was the Orioles opening day starter and only pitched in eight innings this year.
He turns 29-years-old tomorrow.
