BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County fire marshal is investigating a two-alarm fire that damaged 12 apartments and displaced 32 residents in Howard County, according to authorities.
The fire broke out shortly before 4 p.m. in the 9700 block of Tiger Lilly Path in North Laurel on Saturday, authorities said.
Fire officials said that several people in the area called 911 to report seeing heavy flames and a large column of black smoke at the rear of the building
Crews arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the three-story apartment building, according to authorities.
It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.
There was significant damage to the property but no injuries were reported, fire officials said.
The Laurel Volunteer Rescue Squad treated two cats for smoke inhalation using pet oxygen masks. Both cats were released to the care of their owners and are expected to recover, according to authorities.