BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that its deputies killed near a convenience store in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday.

Deputies shot 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Sunday.

Fauver resided in the 1400 block of Old Pylesville Road in Whiteford, Maryland.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler depicted Fauver as “suicidal” during a press conference with reporters on Saturday.

He said deputies had phone conversations with Fauver and searched for him for about an hour before finding him behind a CVS near Rock Spring Road at Spenceola Parkway.

The two Harford County sheriff’s deputies who shot at Fauver had activated their body-worn cameras before firing their weapons, according to the sheriff’s office.

Other law-enforcement officers were wearing body-worn cameras that were active at the time of the shooting and captured the events leading up to it, per the social media post.

Additionally, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said it had shared its evidence of the shooting with the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigation Division and investigators from the Maryland State Police in accordance with state law and the sheriff’s office policy.

Gahler has not said what prompted the deputies to fire their weapons.

A medic took Fauver to a local hospital, which is where he died, according to authorities.