Orioles Overcome Trout's 2 Homers, Rally Past Angels 5-4Ryan Mountcastle drove in three runs, including the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and the Baltimore Orioles overcame two homers by Mike Trout to rally past the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Saturday night.

Ravens Pick Higher Than Usual After Injury-Filled SeasonThe Ravens will certainly hope for better luck in 2022, but given what happened last year, the health history of anyone they draft will be scrutinized.

Orioles Extend 1992 Ticket Pricing To May 8Anyone who wants to go to an Orioles home game can pay as low as $4 per ticket until May 8.

Ravens Enter 2022 NFL Draft With 9 Picks In First 4 RoundsThe Ravens used one of their two first-round picks last year on outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, and they may look for another defensive prospect this year.