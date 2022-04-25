BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the early Monday shooting death of a 30-year-old man in Fells Point, authorities said.
Officers were on patrol shortly before 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire nearby and found the victim in the 1700 block of Thames Street, Baltimore Police said.
The unidentified 30-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Johns Hopkins hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No information about a possible suspect or motive in the deadly shooting was immediately released Monday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.