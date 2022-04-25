BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Somerset County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a shooting that killed a man who had allegedly committed a robbery on Monday, according to authorities.

Deputies received a report that a man had used a handgun to rob a convenience store in Westover, Maryland, deputies said.

Not long after that, a Somerset County Sheriff’s Office deputy found a man matching the description of the suspect about two miles away from where the recovery occurred, according to authorities.

The deputy approached that person and there was an exchange of gunfire. The man then ran toward a field near the intersection of US 13 and Perry Road, authorities said.

At that point, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Maryland State Police officers, and the Princess Anne Police Department responded to the area.

Deputies pursued the suspect. That’s when the man fired his handgun again, deputies said.

One of the deputies and a Maryland State Police officer shot at the man, striking and killing him, according to authorities.

Officers say they provided aid to the man until medical personnel arrived at the shooting site.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital, which is where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into the shooting, according to authorities.

This is the second time that Maryland officers have shot and killed a man within the past three days.

On Saturday, Harford County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a 53-year-old man whom Harford Co. Sheriff Jeff Gahler described as “suicidal.”

His office is not involved in a public tussle with Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh over the independent investigation into the shooting.

Earlier today, Frosh applied for a court order to block the Harford County Sheriff’s Office from interfering with the investigation.