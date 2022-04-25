BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that would lead Baltimore County Police to the person who shot a teenager at a basketball court in Rosedale on Sunday.
Someone shot the male teenager in the 6000 block of Marquette Road shortly after 3:30 p.m., police said.READ MORE: Frosh Seeks Court Order Blocking Harford County Sheriff's Office From Interfering With Probe Of Deadly Shooting
The suspect fled in a black Nissan, according to authorities.READ MORE: Man, 30, Killed In Fells Point Shooting, Baltimore Police Say
An ambulance took the juvenile to a local hospital.
Officers from Baltimore County’s Violent Crimes Unit were asked to investigate the shooting, according to authorities.MORE NEWS: Avenue Market In West Baltimore Gets $2 Million In Federal Funding
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact detectives with the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit at 410-307-2020. People can also provide anonymous tips to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.