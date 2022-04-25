PIKEVILLE, KY - JUNE 3: CSX Transportation coal trains sit in a rail yard June 3, 2014 in Pikeville, Kentucky. New regulations on carbon emissions proposed by the Obama administration have reportedly angered politicians on both sides of the aisle in energy-producing states such as Kentucky and West Virginia. (Photo by Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A CSX train struck a person in a vehicle while traveling near Rosedale, Maryland, on Monday, according to authorities.
The train collided with the vehicle near Schaffers Lane, CSX officials said.
There was no injury to the train crew. The person was taken to hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, according to authorities.
The incident is under investigation, CSX officials said.