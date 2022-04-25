Hi everyone!

The “Where’s Marty?” staff came up with a concept for this week. Museums, all museums. Some big, some smaller, some quite obvious, some quite not. But ALL museums. And this day we started with the Fire Museum of Maryland.

Located just north of the Beltway in Lutherville, the museum is something I have driven by hundreds of times but have never been inside. For the first few minutes after walking in, all could say was, “WOW!”, and “THIS IS UNBELIEVEABLE!”

Established as a non-profit in 1971, the museum is 16,000 square feet and contains 40 vehicles, but it is the thousand or so of smaller items that really bring this home. The vehicles alone are elaborate show stoppers. Yes, elaborate.

A century ago, a fire apparatus was a source of community pride. And what one small town could do the next town over wanted to do better. Beautiful craftsmanship though hides the real purpose of a pumper, or ladder truck, and that was to fight fires and save lives.

The museum is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. year round. But from June through August, it is open Wednesday through Friday, too. Check out the website for details on tours, rentals, educational programs and a great kids area where the little ones can try on a “turnout suit” and play around with a real firetruck.

Bottom line, this place is a winner. And even though this was my first trip inside, it will certainly not be my last.

– Marty B!