BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Sylvia.
She is between 1-3 years-old.READ MORE: Man, 30, Killed In Fells Point Shooting, Baltimore Police Say
Sylvia is very sweet and loveable with tons of energy.READ MORE: One Person Injured After CSX Train Collides With Vehicle
She is believed to be a mix that includes Weimaraner.
Sylvia is now available for adoption through Canine Humane Network.MORE NEWS: Jury Selection Underway In Wrongful Death Civil Lawsuit More Than A Decade After Murder Of Yeardley Love
To learn more about Sylvia, you can visit the organization’s website here.