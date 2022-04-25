CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Sylvia.

She is between 1-3 years-old.

Sylvia is very sweet and loveable with tons of energy.

She is believed to be a mix that includes Weimaraner.

Sylvia is now available for adoption through Canine Humane Network.

To learn more about Sylvia, you can visit the organization’s website here.