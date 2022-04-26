BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 37-year-old man was killed early Tuesday in a shooting in southeast Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers called to gunfire in the 500 block of North Highland Avenue about 1 a.m. found the victim shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.
Paramedics pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene.
No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.