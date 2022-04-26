BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen from Baltimore County.
Brittney Rachel Luna, 15, was last seen about 11:40 a.m. Monday in the Halethorpe area, Baltimore County Police said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Foggy Morning
The teen was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt, police said.READ MORE: 32-Year-Old Man Killed, 21-Year-Old Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings
She may be traveling in a black two-door Honda Accord with an unknown tag.MORE NEWS: 37-Year-Old Man Killed In Southeast Baltimore Shooting
Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-887-0872.