BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a shooting last month in northwest Baltimore, authorities said Tuesday.
Amir Hall was arrested April 12 on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore Police said. Hall is being held without bail while awaiting trial.
The charge stems from a shooting reported about 8:14 p.m. at a business located on Reisterstown Road, according to police.
Officers responding to that call found a 22-year-old man shot in the hand. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Detectives later determined that the shooting actually happened in the 4100 block of Patterson Avenue and identified Hall as a suspect, police said.