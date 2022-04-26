BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mild start to your Tuesday.
Patchy fog could make for a tricky commute this morning. Give yourself some extra time to get where you need to go this morning!
Rain showers and a few storms are possible this afternoon and evening.
A persistent northwest flow will lead a stretch of cooler than normal weather.
Sunshine will be more dominant on Thursday and Friday.