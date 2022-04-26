BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cold front has cleared the area and rain is on its way out. Expect a few lingering showers for the Eastern Shore through midnight, otherwise, skies will clear and with a northwest wind, temps will dip into the low to mid-40s by Wednesday morning.

Despite lots of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s with a gusty north wind at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. It will continue breezy Wednesday night with lows in the 30s.

Frost likely will not be an issue Wednesday night, despite the temps due to the winds. Highs on Thursday will again reach the 50s for most areas, with some spots reaching 60. It will again be chilly Thursday night with a greater potential for some patchy frost due to lighter winds. Highs Friday will be back in the low 60s.

This weekend will be very nice with highs in the mid-60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday. Rain chances return next week with highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday.

A quick glance at the expected pattern next Tuesday does seem to support the potential for strong storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it is still too far out in time to make a solid call. It is something to watch in the coming days.