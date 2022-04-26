BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City leaders Tuesday night brought forth legislation aimed to cut down on the sheer number of vacant homes in the city. Council President Nick Mosby’s proposal includes a revival of the dollar house program, in which vacant city-owned homes are sold for one dollar.

“If we don’t do it now who will? If now is not the time when is the time? And that is what this legislation is built on is about ensuring that we’re connecting our residents to pipelines of opportunity for homeownership,” Mosby said.

The proposal brought dozens of supporters of the bill to City Hall, with people pouring out of overflow rooms and into hallways. The rally was led by the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, a nonprofit mortgage provider that says its mission is to fight predatory lending.

NACA’s mortgage offers “no down payment, no closing fees, low-interest rate no PMI loans to low to moderate-income people,” according to its website. The organization’s CEO, Bruce Marks, testified as a key witness in the meeting on the bill.

Under Mosby’s proposal, Baltimore’s legacy residents, those who have lived in Baltimore for more than a decade, would be eligible for the dollar house program. Recipients of the program would recieve a $50,000 grant from the city for renovations under a repair grant bill, and the nonprofit would provide a low-interest loan to pay the mortgage.

Marks singled out Mayor Brandon Scott as the opposition to the advancement of the bill. He led the rally straight to Scott’s office while the council was in session and banged on the metal door, telling the crowd the mayor had refused to meet with his organization to talk about the program.

#HAPPENINGNOW: @NACA_Official banging on @MayorBMScott says they invited the mayor to meet with citizens of #Baltimore about the dollar house bill and he refused (making a lot of folks in the crowd upset to hear this)@wjz pic.twitter.com/v3qX3FmUwf — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) April 26, 2022

“Frankly, the Council President’s legislation does not match the Mayor’s vision for meaningful policy and programs designed to help our communities or even come close,” said Scott’s spokesperson, James Bentley. “This legislation appears more harmful than helpful.”

Bentley said the nonprofit had never requested a meeting with Scott until Tuesday night. According to Councilman Zeke Cohen, the mayor wasn’t in the building, but an elderly woman was in the office and scared by the commotion.

The gentleman brought a large crowd of people to bang on the Mayor’s door and call him a coward. The Mayor wasn’t here at City Hall. An elderly woman who has worked in City Hall for several decades was. She said it was terrifying. — Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) April 26, 2022

Cohen called Marks’ NACA product “questionable at best.”

Last month, Mayor Scott pledged $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to address vacant properties. The investment included funding for capital investments, blight elimination and prevention, and resident protection, but does not steer toward the dollar home program.

“Baltimore residents need real transformational change, not more pie in the sky,” Bentley said in a statement. “Mayor Scott has proven his commitment to addressing vacant properties and creating opportunities for residents in traditionally underserved communities to become homeowners.”

The council meeting adjourned without a vote being made or scheduled.