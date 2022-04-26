ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Catcher Adley Rutschman is the Oriole’s number one prospect and top building block in the franchise rebuild.
Rutschman's not been promoted to Camden Yards yet – but he's in Aberdeen this week to play some minor league games.
Rutschman put on the gear for a pre-game workout Tuesday in Aberdeen. He’s in the IronBirds starting lineup Tuesday night, ready to play in a game for the first time this year, after arm soreness in spring training cut short his season preparation.
Baseball’s #1 prospect Adley Rustchman starting his rehab assignment tonight with the @IronBirds. Hear from Rutschman tonight on @wjz! #Orioles #Birdland pic.twitter.com/PvfhW4UdjZ
— WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) April 26, 2022
Rehabbed and ready, Rutschman returns to where he played he started his pro career three years ago. From the dugout at Leidos Field, he reflected on how far he has come since then.
“I remember coming in and being interviewed in this dugout and being kind of wide-eyed, not really knowing what was going on and just trying to fit in and just make sure I wasn’t stepping on any toes,” he said. But I think now I definitely have a little more confidence in what we’re doing and how I wanna approach my everyday play.”
Hadley and the iron-birds are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. against the Jersey Shore Blueclaws. Once Rutschman gets up to speed in Aberdeen, he's likely headed to Norfolk – one step away from the O's big league roster.