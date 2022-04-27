BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Baltimore area high school students celebrated on Wednesday after completing their final session of the Baltimore Ravens High School Leadership Institute.

The program, hosted by the Ravens and T. Rowe Price, teaches Baltimore City and Baltimore County students, who are selected by their schools, how to become leaders and productive members of their communities.

“Leadership Institute is comprised of 100 Baltimore area high school students… who’ve been selected as leaders to participate in the program so that they can unlock their leadership potential,” said Jake Lacy, the director of the program.

The students, who were selected by their schools, participated in six sessions since the beginning of the school year to develop leadership qualities by engaging with the community, working on a service project and listening to discussions with former Ravens and entrepreneurs.

The students focused on topics like “Lead Yourself,” “Lead Others,” “Lead Change,” and “Lead Community.”

“We’ve been basically learning how to lead yourself, lead others and lead your community,” said Tushar Passi, an 11th-grade student at Catonsville High School who participated in the program.

As part of their final session, students met at the Maryland Zoo and packaged up meals for Rise Against Hunger, a non-profit group that sends food to hungry people in need around the world.

Program leaders said that learning about service is another part of their leadership lessons.

“For them to understand that, as a high schooler, to see, ‘Okay, I’m making an impact through serving others.’ That’s like the greatest leadership lesson they can learn,” Lacy said.

The leadership institute first launched in 2019, and nearly 300 students have completed the program.

Learn more about the program at the Ravens’ website.