BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were killed early Wednesday morning in a shooting in southern Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers called to a report of gunfire in the 4200 block of Audrey Avenue about 1:30 a.m. found a 30-year-old man and an unidentified man shot, Baltimore Police said.READ MORE: Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Double Shooting
Paramedics pronounced both victims dead at the scene.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Cooler And Windy
No details about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting were immediately released.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Sunny, But Gusty Wednesday
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.