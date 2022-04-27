CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
District debunks initial reports about reported stabbing at schoolBy Jessica Albert
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student was hurt Wednesday in a fight that broke out at Digital Harbor High School, Baltimore City Public Schools said.

Two female students got into a fight and, at some point, one of them struck the other with an unknown object, a school district spokesperson told WJZ.

The spokesperson said the student who was struck is being treated for minor injuries.

The news was contrary to initial reports about a possible stabbing at the school. The district released a statement debunking those reports.

“Previous reports of a stabbing are inaccurate. There is one student being treated for minor injuries,” the statement said in part.

It wasn’t immediately clear what consequences or disciplinary action the student(s) might face as a result of the fight.

Jessica Albert