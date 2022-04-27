BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in the shooting Tuesday that killed one man and sent another to the hospital.
William Brown was arrested Wednesday on charges of first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree attempted murder, Baltimore Police said.
The charges stem from a deadly double shooting reported shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Highland Avenue, according to police.
Officers responding to gunfire in the area found 37-year-old Dominic Bullock shot multiple times, and a second shooting victim inside a nearby home.
Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second shooting victim, identified only as a 36-year-old man, was critically injured. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the shooting resulted from an unspecified dispute. It's unclear what led to Brown's arrest.
Brown remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.