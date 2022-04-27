BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said they are looking for a man suspected of rape who is believed to be hiding in Baltimore County.
Laureano Garcia-Leon, 38, is wanted for the first-degree rape of a minor that happened in March 2021. Police said he is also suspected of a second rape that happened in May 2021.READ MORE: Charlotte G Jahmir Young Says He Will Play For Maryland If NBA Draft Doesn't Pan Out
READ MORE: Village Of Cross Keys Gatehouse Dedicated To Iconic Developer
Police said Garcia-Leon lives in East Baltimore, but he is believed to be hiding in the Dundalk area. Detectives have been unable to locate him.MORE NEWS: Council President Mosby Apologizes After Heated Hearing On His Dollar House Bill
Anyone who has seen Garcia-Leon or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970 or 911.