CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday unveiled the lineup for its summer concert series.

Below you’ll find a list of scheduled performances, including dates, times and locations. Note: Tickets may be required for some performances.

Schedule

  • Star-Spangled Spectacular
    • Sunday, July 3, 8 p.m., Oregon Ridge Park
  • Free Star-Spangled Celebration
    • Monday, July 4, 8 p.m., Rash Field, Baltimore
  • Star-Spangled Celebration
    • Thursday, July 7, 7 p.m., Boordy Vineyards
  • Music For Maryland: Garrett County
    • Saturday, July 9, 8 p.m., Performing Arts Center at Garrett College
  •  Toy Story In Concert
    • Friday, July 15, 8 p.m., Meyerhoff
    • Saturday, July 16, 3 p.m., Strathmore
    • Sunday, July 17, 3 p.m., Meyerhoff
  • Music For Maryland: Prince George’s County
    • Friday, July 22, 7 p.m., National Harbor on the Plaza stage
  • Music For Maryland: Carroll County
    • Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m., Carroll Community College Rotary Amphitheater
  • Music For Maryland: Calvert County
    • Saturday, July 30, 7 p.m., Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum
  • Music For Maryland: Kent County
    • Saturday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., Wilmer Park in Chestertown
  • Donor Appreciation Concert & Picnic
    • Sunday, Aug. 7, 3 p.m., Meyerhoff
  • “Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince” ™ In Concert
    • Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., Meyerhoff
    • Saturday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m., Meyerhoff
    • Sunday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m., Merriweather

For show-specific details and ticketing information, visit the BSO website.

CBS Baltimore Staff