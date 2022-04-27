BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday unveiled the lineup for its summer concert series.
Below you’ll find a list of scheduled performances, including dates, times and locations. Note: Tickets may be required for some performances.
Schedule
- Star-Spangled Spectacular
- Sunday, July 3, 8 p.m., Oregon Ridge Park
- Free Star-Spangled Celebration
- Monday, July 4, 8 p.m., Rash Field, Baltimore
- Star-Spangled Celebration
- Thursday, July 7, 7 p.m., Boordy Vineyards
- Music For Maryland: Garrett County
- Saturday, July 9, 8 p.m., Performing Arts Center at Garrett College
- Toy Story In Concert
- Friday, July 15, 8 p.m., Meyerhoff
- Saturday, July 16, 3 p.m., Strathmore
- Sunday, July 17, 3 p.m., Meyerhoff
- Music For Maryland: Prince George’s County
- Friday, July 22, 7 p.m., National Harbor on the Plaza stage
- Music For Maryland: Carroll County
- Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m., Carroll Community College Rotary Amphitheater
- Music For Maryland: Calvert County
- Saturday, July 30, 7 p.m., Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum
- Music For Maryland: Kent County
- Saturday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., Wilmer Park in Chestertown
- Donor Appreciation Concert & Picnic
- Sunday, Aug. 7, 3 p.m., Meyerhoff
- “Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince” ™ In Concert
- Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., Meyerhoff
- Saturday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m., Meyerhoff
- Sunday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m., Merriweather
For show-specific details and ticketing information, visit the BSO website.