BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens’ star quarterback Lamar Jackson surprised students at his former elementary school Wednesday in south Florida, with signed jerseys and copies of his own children’s book in hand.

Jackson posed for pictures with school staff and students in tweets by Cypress Elementary, located in Pompano Beach, Florida. ”

“It’s a great day at Cypress when NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson comes to give copies of his book to our students!” the school tweeted. Jackson’s book I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream released in March, and is about inspiring kids to follow their dreams.

“It’s pretty much talking about dreaming,” Jackson explained in an October 2020 press conference. “You know me wanting to be an NFL player since I was a little kid, and my dreams came to reality.”

The 2019 MVP came through with signed jerseys too.

It’s a great day at Cypress when NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson comes to give copies of his book to our students! @browardschools @Lj_era8 @CypressOwls @Alphagirl97 @BrowardLiteracy pic.twitter.com/4lUXyvOFhB — Cypress Elementary (@CypressBCPS) April 27, 2022

Jackson didn’t forget his first-grade teacher either. The elementary school posted pictures of their warm reunion.

It isn’t the first time in recent memory Jackson has dropped in on a school. Last month, he visited Morgan State University unannounced to hang out with students and serve up some Chick-Fil-A.