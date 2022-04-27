BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Temps overnight will be chilly with lows in the 30s for most areas. A FREEZE WARNING remains in effect for areas north and west of Baltimore, for most of Harford, Baltimore, western Howard and all of Carroll Co.
A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for southern Harford, Cecil and eastern portions of Howard Co. TREAD MORE: Frosh To Argue For Order Blocking Harford County Sheriff From Interfering With Fatal Shooting Investigation
Temps will rebound into the upper 50s to near 60 for Thursday afternoon with lots of sunshine. Winds will remain gusty out of the northwest 10-20 mph through the day.
Thursday night will again be cold, with light winds. Lows will again dip into the 30s and 40s across the region. Highs Friday afternoon will reach the low 60s with light winds and more sunshine.READ MORE: Council President Mosby Apologizes After Heated Hearing On His Dollar House Bill
Warmer weather arrives this weekend. Mornings will still be cool into the 40s with highs in the mid-60s Saturday and around 70 for Sunday. A fast moving storm system will bring a slight chance for some PM Showers on Sunday.
A more substantial storm system will move into the area next Tuesday. This will bring the potential for thunderstorms to the area.MORE NEWS: Baltimore City Doubles Incentives For First-Time Homebuyers To $10,000
Temperatures will be much warmer next week with highs in the 70s from Monday through Wednesday.