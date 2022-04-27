BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new exhibit at the Maryland Center for History and Culture will showcase images of the city at night, from buzzing bar crowds to the desolate urban landscape after most residents have gone to bed.
"Visions of Night: Baltimore Nocturnes," opening Friday, April 29, features work from artist Sydney J. Allen (aka aBaltimoregriot), photojournalist J.M. Giordano, photographer and author John Clark Mayden, and photojournalist Webster Phillips III, alongside archival images from the organization's collection.
"Night photography is an aspect of art that is always captivating. Clothing and hairstyles may change, cityscapes may be altered, but the mystery of darkness is a constant," said Joe Tropea, the museum's curator of films and photographs. "I imagine 'Visions of Night' as a chance for artists of today to hold a conversation with artists from the past, in the dark."
The technology to take photographs at night did not emerge until the 1930s, the museum said in a news release. With this exhibit, the Maryland Center for History and Culture hopes to juxtapose different eras in Baltimore nightlife and show how photographic techniques have changed over the years.
Allen, Phillips and Mayden will be in attendance for an Artist Mingle at the museum on Saturday, April 30 from 2-3:30 p.m.