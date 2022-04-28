BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers who represent Baltimore announced $166 million in state funding on Thursday for the city’s downtown and Inner Harbor.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, Delegates Luke Clippinger, Robbyn Lewis, and Brooke Lierman said the funding was secured over the last two legislative sessions and will continue through fiscal year 2025.

“There is no city in America that has a thriving uptown without a thriving downtown,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat. “To truly build a better Baltimore, we must transform our Downtown and Inner Harbor into a space built for and with our City’s residents in mind.”

The area has been struggling for years as many businesses have closed and crowds have thinned.

“We believe that Baltimore’s best days are ahead of us and this money is part of the down payment on ensuring that those best day’s come to fruition,” said Brooke Elizabeth Lierman, a state delegate for the 46th district which includes the Downtown Baltimore and Immer Harbor areas.

The funding includes $50 million for the relocation of state employees from State Center to the Central Business District. It also includes $11.5 million for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

Another $7.5 million is allocated for the Inner Harbor Promenade, with another $60 million pre-authorized in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Other amounts include $7.4 million for the Baltimore City Community College Bard Building; $5.5 million for the Reginald F. Lewis Museum; $5 million for the National Aquarium; $5 million for streetscaping the new Warner Street Entertainment District; $4 million for Rash Field Park; $3.25 million for Port Discovery; $3 million for the Maryland Science Center; $2.5 million for the USS Constellation; $750,000 for the Pride of Baltimore II; $400,000 for the Peale Center; and $200,000 for the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company.

WJZ’s Stetson Miller contributed to this report.