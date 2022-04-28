BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Thursday identified two men killed in a double shooting in southern Baltimore.
The victims of Wednesday's shooting were identified as 21-year-old Devin Moll and 30-year-old Denzel Scipio, Baltimore Police said.
Both men were found shot about 1:30 a.m. near the 4200 block of Audrey Avenue, police said. They died at the scene.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.