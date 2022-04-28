BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After giving up an NFL-worst 4,742 passing yards, the Ravens shored up their secondary this offseason by signing safety Marcus Williams. Executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta doubled down with the 14th overall pick on Thursday night, taking dynamic safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame.

A series of trades netted the Ravens the 25th overall pick, and DeCosta decided to add more protection for quarterback Lamar Jackson by selecting Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

The blockbuster deal that made it all happen: the Ravens sent wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, along with the 100th pick, to the Arizona Cardinals to jump back into the first round at No. 23.

In an apparent response to seeing his best friend on the team traded away and the front office not taking another receiver to replace him, Jackson tweeted, “Wtf” shortly after the Linderbaum pick was announced.

Brown will join his college quarterback at Oklahoma, Kyler Murray, in Arizona. The wideout made an appearance at the Cardinals’ draft party, suggesting the trade had been in the works for some time.

He did send a message to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. “Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever but ima see you at the top @Lj_era8,” he tweeted.

In a message to Ravens fans, Hamilton said he was ready to get to work.

“Baltimore’s the spot. I mean, great defense all around for the past however many years, I’m excited to add to it,” he said. “Let’s win a Super Bowl ring.”

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Hamilton has the size to play up close to the line of scrimmage, according to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

“High-impact safety with unique blend of traits and characteristics that make him a bit of a unicorn at the position. Hamilton has the eyes and speed to play over the top, the strength and toughness to play near the line, and coverage length to guard elite pass-catching tight ends who often mismatch opposing defenses.” he says.

The Ravens dealt the 23rd overall pick to the Buffalo Bills for the 25th and 130th picks, setting up the selection of Linderbaum.

In three seasons with the Fighting Irish, Hamilton recorded 138 total tackles, 7 1/2 tackles for loss and 8 interceptions. He was limited to seven games in 2021 after hurting his knee against USC on Oct. 23.

The 21-year-old will join Williams, Chuck Clark and Brandon Stephens in safety room. If starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters return healthy from season-ending injuries, the back end of the Ravens defense could resemble the 2019 unit that limited opponents to 3,315 yards through the air and intercepted 13 passes.

Heading into the draft, many analysts expected the Ravens to take an offensive lineman after the team surrendered 57 sacks, second most in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Focus, Linderbaum, who also wrestled for the Hawkeyes, is “the best center prospect we’ve see” since the site started graded college players. During his three-year career at Iowa, he only allowed two sacks and only committed two penalties.

Linderbaum will replace Bradley Bozeman, now with the Carolina Panthers. Bozeman ranked 2nd among centers in Pass Block Win Rate and 7th in Run Block Win Rate, according to ESPN Analytics.

This story will be updated.