BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After giving up an NFL-worst 4,742 passing yards, the Ravens shored up their secondary this offseason by signing safety Marcus Williams. And executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta doubled down with the team’s first-round pick on Thursday night, taking dynamic safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame.

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Hamilton has the size to play up closer to the line of scrimmage, according to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

“High-impact safety with unique blend of traits and characteristics that make him a bit of a unicorn at the position. Hamilton has the eyes and speed to play over the top, the strength and toughness to play near the line, and coverage length to guard elite pass-catching tight ends who often mismatch opposing defenses.” he says.

Shortly after, the Ravens dealt the team’s 2019 first-round pick and top wide receiver, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, along with the No. 100 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals to land another selection in the first round at No. 23.

We have traded WR Marquise Brown and the 100th pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd pick. pic.twitter.com/KagFKFaEGg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2022

Brown will join quarterback Kyler Murray, whom he played with at Oklahoma, in Arizona. He did send a message to quarterback Lamar Jackson, one of his best friend on the team. “Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever but ima see you at the top @Lj_era8,” he tweeted.

Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever but ima see you at the top @Lj_era8 🤞🏿💯 — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) April 29, 2022

The Ravens have nine picks remaining, including five selections in the fourth round (No. 110 overall, No. 119 overall, No. 128 overall, No. 139 overall and No. 141 overall).

This story will be updated.