BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old is under arrest in a deadly road rage shooting in southern Baltimore earlier this month.
The unnamed teen was arrested April 24 on a list of charges in the shooting death of 52-year-old Daniel Pitts, Baltimore Police said Thursday.
He is charged with first-degree murder, making a false statement to police and handgun possession offenses, police said.
Pitts was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head inside a vehicle on Pennington Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. April 14.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the 52-year-old was killed following a possible road rage incident.
The teen, who is charged as an adult, remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in Pitts’ murder.