By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old is recovering after he was stabbed Wednesday evening in Glen Burnie, authorities said.

It happened about 6 p.m. during some sort of dispute in the 600 block of Crain Highway, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers called to an assault found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police were unable to find the suspect, whom police described as a bald Black male with a brown shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

